Temperatures are dropping, and the massive melt-off is over for now – Kris

After a slushy, melty, windy gross day, I bet you can guess what is next. Yes, all of those wet roads, sidewalks and parking lots are going to refreeze tonight. Temperatures will be dropping into the mid 20s. A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect until 10 p.m. Friday, but the winds will gradually die down overnight. That will leave us with a cool, calm, drama-free Saturday! I know the road crews will appreciate the break. Highs Saturday will climb into the lower 30s with partly cloudy skies. Your only weather concern will be navigating the frozen landscape left behind from our week of wild weather.

High pressure will build over the Northwest through the weekend. This will give road crews on the mountain passes some needed time to catch up and hopefully get the passes back open. That high pressure will also bring some sunshine for Sunday. Right now, it looks like the ridge will stay with us through at least the start of next workweek.