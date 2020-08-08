Telling the story of this COVID-19 pandemic through one block in downtown Spokane

Maher Kawash by Maher Kawash

SPOKANE, Wash– Main Avenue is just like a diverse neighborhood filled with families of different cultures, but in this cases, different businesses.

You can buy a book, taste some wine, get dessert or even sit down at a fancy restaurant all on one single block.

We’ve watched Main Avenue evolve from March’s stay-home order to Phase 2 in May, but now in August, businesses are still struggling as COVID-19 is still spreading.

“Some days almost feel kinda normal and other days we really feel it,” said Kerry Halls, a manager at Auntie’s Bookstore.

On the corner of Main and Washington, Halls and the staff at Auntie’s are finding new ways to keep their doors open.

Like many shops, they’re using curbside pickup and online sales to do that.

But, they’ve also adjusted their mindset.

“Kinda learned early on just gotta take it day by day a little bit,” Halls said. Having too many expectations at this point seems a little foolish.”

Right next door, Auntie’s Neighbor, Gander and Ryegrass, is also tempering expectations.

The restaurant has only been open for about a year now, but they’re adjusting to COVID-19 restrictions.

You can only dine in with people you live with in Washington, but that’s given them a new idea; more shared meals.

“4, 5, 6 bowls of pasta and you’re sharing everything … that’s been really a magical piece of how this is going,” Restaurant owner Peter Froese said.

Another neighbor just across the street, Wanderlust Delicato.

The owner Amber Park also just opened her doors about a year ago; a common theme on Main Avenue.

She and other owners on the block have been bouncing ideas off each other to keep business flowing.

But, none of them imagined COVID-19 restrictions lasting until August.

“That’s been the hardest, because you can pivot immediately and make some minor changes for short term and then realizing that this is going to be long term,” Park said.

Now, this neighborhood of businesses has one message for you, in hopes of keeping their doors open in the long term.

“We’re here, we’re open,” Park said. “We may have limited hours, but we want your business.”

