Telling the story of a statewide shutdown through one Spokane city block 2 years later

by Emily Blume

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s official, March 21 is the day you will no longer be required to wear a mask in most indoor spaces in Washington.

Masking up has been mandated for more than a year and a half since the original mandate. It went into effect back in June of 2020 and was lifted almost a year later in May of 2021, but that did not last long as the mandate was reinstated in August.

We’ve followed how the pandemic has affected one block in Spokane over the past two years.

We’ve seen what was once a busy shopping area turn into a ghost town, forcing multiple businesses to close, and new ones open up in their place as restrictions began to lift.

The scene on Main Avenue in Spokane looks much different now than it did two years ago. Plenty of cars, people walking, and most of the businesses open to customers.

In March of 2020, it looked like a ghost town. This was the first few months of the pandemic when everything shut down.

“I think we’ve bounced back from that and it’s been steadily getting busier and busier every month,” said Deana Kieffer, Owner of Chosen Vintage.

Some businesses are truly busier than ever.

“We’re a lucky business. We’re in a niche that has survived throughout this pandemic but I feel for all my brothers and sisters on the block that aren’t,” said Janine Vaughn, Revival Lighting Owner. The business has actually grown for her because of the building boom in the Spokane area.

Two years ago, we talked to the owner of Finders Keepers. They told us they relief on prom season to get them through each year, and their doors here are now home to a new business.

“Yeah, it was scary. It was absolutely scary,” Analisa Martin, Owner of The Glow Co, explained.

She opened her shop- a skincare clinic and clothing boutique- 10 months ago in the thick of it all.

“It was a big leap of faith but I’m so glad I did it because the result has been absolutely amazing,” Martin told us.

As we move into the next phase of this pandemic, taking our masks off, the business owners down here have their own opinions and concerns.

“I really like to see people’s faces, I like to be able to communicate clearly that way so that’ll be great if that happens,” said Martin.

“We have to sit with people for 2-hours at a time. When that goes away and they’re not wearing masks, not so sure about the exposure and the situation that’s going to happen then,” said Vaughn.

“Feels a little odd to take my mask off after a couple of years, being in here,” explained Kieffer.

One thing they all do have in common is the excitement and hope for the months ahead… Warmer weather, more foot traffic down in the area, and people existing in our community similar to how we did pre-pandemic.

