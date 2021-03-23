Teens caught breaking into abandoned South Hill Shopko on Sunday

4 News Now Staff by 4 News Now Staff

SPOKANE, Wash. — At least 10 teenagers were caught breaking into the abandoned South Hill Shopko last night.

Spokane Police say the teens were between 15- and 19-years-old, some of whom were even found on the roof.

Officers say many of the kids tried to run from police.

There is damage inside the building, but authorities did not say how much — the building has laid vacant since 2019, last occupied by Spirit Halloween, so it is not clear if much of the damage on the outside was done before or during the break-in.

Some of the teenagers were cited and released, while others had charges given to juvenile court.

