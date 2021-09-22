Teens accused of attacking Spokane homeless woman face felony charges

SPOKANE, Wash.– Four teens face felony charges for beating a sleeping homeless woman near the North Shopko building, according to police.

The Spokane Police Department says the teens, ages 14 and 15, were caught on video kicking and hitting the woman.

Officers say they found the woman within a day and she did not sustain permanent injuries. Police say the teens are charged with a total of eight felonies connected to the second-degree assault of the woman.

Video of the attack shared on social media generated a lot of public interest, according to the police department. Officers say they wanted to thank the community and everyone who turned in information about the assault.

