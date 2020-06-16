Teenager arrested on warrant; rifle, drugs found in his backpack

Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force investigators arrested a man on an out-of-state warrant, then found heroin, pills, money and an AR-15 in his backpack.

The Sheriff’s Office says investigators stopped two men near Regal and Bridgeport on June 3.

During the stop, they learned one of the men, 19-year-old Wyatt Comer, had a warrant for his arrest in another state on domestic violence charges. The Sheriff’s Office says this gave investigators probable cause to search the car after arresting Comer.

Inside Comer’s backpack, investigators found an AR-15 with receivers separated, ammunition, four grams of heroin, Xanax and Diazepam pills, empty Ziploc bags and a digital scale.

Investigators checked Comer’s criminal history, revealing he is a three-time convicted felon and was not allowed to possess a firearm.

Comer was booked into the Spokane County Jail when investigators learned his warrant was not extraditable; Comer was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and his previous domestic violence charge.

The man with him was released at the scene.

