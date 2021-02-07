Teenage boy killed in shooting Saturday night, deputies looking for suspects

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley Police are investigating a shooting at a party Saturday night that left a teenage boy dead.

The shooting occurred at a house near Eighth and Beige, and Major Crimes detectives say this may have been a gang-related shooting and was not random. Anyone who lives nearby is urged to review any home surveillance video and report any suspicious vehicles between 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies were called to the scene of the shooting, where they found the teenager lying on the ground in front of the house. They and medical personnel tried to give aid to the boy, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives are still trying to gather information on suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

