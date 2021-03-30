Teenage boy killed in shooting at Village Apartments in Spokane Valley

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed at the Village Apartments in Spokane Valley late Monday night.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said people in the area reported hearing gunshots around 11:00 p.m. and found the teenager shot multiple times. First responders could not save him in time and he died at the scene.

Initial information indicates the boy went outside to meet a person or people and was then shot. Witnesses said a person wearing dark clothing was seen running from the scene.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office believes more than one person was involved in this shooting, but that they knew the victim. So there’s no danger to the public as they investigate. Part of the apartment parking lot is blocked off with caution tape. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/CPAsjy9NvW — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) March 30, 2021

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office believes more than one person was involved in this shooting, but that they knew the victim. Additional information indicates the victim was involved in an ongoing conflict with several individuals.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim, nor of the person or people suspected of shooting the boy.

The Sheriff’s Office, along with the SWAT team, remain on scene at the Village Apartments Tuesday morning. Major Crimes has taken over the investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.