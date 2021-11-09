Teen to be tried as adult in murder of man in Moses Lake

by Associated Press

MOSES LAKE, Wash. (AP) — A Moses Lake teenager will be tried as an adult in the September murder of a 21-year-old man.

According to information from the Grant County Superior Court Clerk’s Office, 17-year-old Dominick Kultgen was charged Oct. 29 with premeditated first-degree murder, The Columbia Basin Herald reported.

Juveniles can be tried as adults in Washington, according to law, including when the suspect is at least 15 and is charged with a serious violent offense.

Police say Brandon Dick of Moses Lake was killed sometime overnight between Sept. 7 and Sept. 8.

A man walking his dog saw Dick’s body at about 10:24 a.m. in a marshy area north of Montlake Park, police said. The person then called 911.

Dick’s death was caused by a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Grant County Coroner’s Office.

Moses Lake police arrested Kultgen Nov. 1. He is in custody with a $1.5 million bail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his case.

COPYRIGHT 2021 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.