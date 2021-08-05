Teen charged with vehicular homicide for crash that killed passenger

by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — A teenager has been charged with vehicular homicide for a rollover crash that killed one of his passengers.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Rayce Kent was in his car with two other people down Spokane-Cheney Road, heading toward Spokane on Wednesday evening. Deputies say he was driving too fast and lost control following a curve, driving off the road and rolling several times.

The passenger in the front seat, a minor, was only mildly injured in the crash, but the adult passenger in the back died from their injuries.

Investigators collected evidence from the scene, including a 500-foot stretch of skid marks and debris from the car soaring off the road, and interviewed witnesses. Suspecting Kent may have been driving impaired, they got a search warrant for a blood sample.

Once Kent was released from the hospital, deputies arrested and booked him into the Spokane County Jail for vehicular homicide.

