Teen boy arrested for cyberstalking, threatening to kill victim

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE CO., Wash. – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for threatening to kill and cyberstalking.

The victim reported receiving several threatening Snapchat messages from an unknown person.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said the threats were specific, repetitive and the suspect claimed to know where the victim went to school and what she looked like. Authorities said the suspect threatened to shoot and “empty a handgun” on her.

Multiple agencies worked together to launch an investigation because the victim lives and goes to school in different counties.

They identified the suspect and arrested him near the intersection of N. Regal and E. Garland Ave Tuesday evening.

He was booked into the Spokane Juvenile Detention Center on felony charges of harassment – threats to kill and cyberstalking.

The investigation remains active and additional charges are possible, including potential charges by the Reardan Police Department.

READ: Car thefts up nearly 90 percent in Spokane

READ: Mother, teen arrested for northwest Spokane drive-by shooting

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.