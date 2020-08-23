Tear out that lawn, get $500 off your water bill with ‘SpokaneScape’ turf replacement program

Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Earn a $500 rebate on your water bill through the SpokaneScape turf replacement program.

The City says that removing turf grass can help reduce a homeowner’s water bill.

Their ‘SpokaneScape’ program will replace your turf grass with a water-efficient landscape designed for this region’s climate. The City says it features low-volume irrigation and drought-tolerant plants.

With the lower water bill comes some added benefits, too—less yard maintenance, beautification of your property and protection of natural resources.

Additionally, homeowners can earn up to $500 toward their water bill after signing up with the City.

To qualify, several prerequisites must be met:

You must be a Spokane Water Department customer

Neighbors must be able to easily see the area you plan to replace

You must have at least 300 square feet of lawn to replace

You must cover the bare soil of the converted area with at least three inches of mulch

You must cover at least half of the converted area with drought-tolerant plants.

You have to fill an application out with the City, including two photos of the area you hop to convert, which will be reviewed by SpokaneScape staff. If all goes well, you can get an appointment with the City for approval, where funds will be reserved for the project. Applicants have 90 days to get the turf out and the soil in, after with the City will hold a final inspection.

If this seems a bit daunting for a DIY project, the City has also compiled a list of SpokaneScape-certified local businesses who can help tear that turf out, including Garden Landscapes, Smart Water Solutions and Spokane Boys.

For more information, visit the City of Spokane website here.

