Team Rubicon returns to Malden to help protect community from fire hazards

by Matthew Kincanon

MALDEN, Wash. — A disaster response organization will be returning to Malden this week to help the community continue rebuilding from last year’s devastating fire.

Team Rubicon, a veteran-led nonprofit disaster response organization, will be helping Malden clear fire hazards on Friday, Sept. 24, as part of Operation Standing Strong.

The town requested the team’s help to support its efforts in rebuilding from the wildfire that destroyed most of the town.

In 2020, the Babb-Malden Fire destroyed 80 percent of the homes and buildings throughout the town, including the fire station, post office, city hall and library.

The team said they will focus on residential and private property to remove trees killed by the fire. They did this the last time they were in the region in June, where they removed thousands of dead trees.

They said the trees and any ground debris are fire hazards to the community and act as fuel for future fires.

Their volunteers, called Greyshirts, will begin their work on Friday and run until Monday, Sept. 27. They said a command post is being established in Malden to direct 25 volunteers. Some are from places as far as Montana.

