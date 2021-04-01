Team Kispert has arrived in Indianapolis to cheer on the Zags

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs have been ranked number one all season, but they weren’t allowed to have fans at their home games until March, so families of the players had to travel a long way to see them live.

The Kispert family lives in the state of Washington and had to go to Texas, Florida, and South Dakota to watch their own kid play his Senior year.

The Kisperts, and many more Corey Kispert friends and supporters have made their way to Indianapolis and they are ready to see him, and the team, win the national title.

