Team Gleason and Comcast team up to make new TV remote for those with ALS

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Team Gleason and Comcast have teamed up to create a new, adaptive TV remote for those with ALS.

The organizations are working together to create the latest evolution of Comcast’s Xfinity Adaptive Remote. The new remote now includes the ability to type instead of speak voice commands—an industry first. These new innovations hope to ease the access for those without accessible use of their voice, which the adaptive remote did not originally accommodate for.

ALS presents both physical and speech disabilities, so with combined efforts from Team Gleason and Comcast, a special remote for those with ALS will be available soon.

Former Washington State and NFL player Steve Gleason revealed he had been battling ALS after eight seasons in the league. Now his mission is to improve life for people living with ALS by delivering innovative technology and equipment, as well as providing and empowering an improved life experience.

This new TV remote technology is a big win for Comcast, Team Gleason, and those living with ALS.

READ: Reardan-Edwall School District using WiFi buses to give families access to internet while remote learning

READ: Spokane community rallies behind family that moved to Colorado, lost everything in Marshall Fire

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.