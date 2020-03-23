Team Canada will skip 2020 Olympics if they’re not postponed by 1 year

Alyssa Charlston by Alyssa Charlston

TORONTO – On Sunday, the International Olympic Committee said it would decide whether or not to postpone the 2020 Tokyo games set to start on July 24th within the next four weeks.

Hours later, the Canadian Olympic Committee said it would not send any athletes to the 2020 Tokyo Games to compete if the IOC did not postpone the games for at least one year.

In a statement, Team Canada clarified how they came to the decision:

“While we recognize the inherent complexities around a postponement, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community,” the Canadian Olympic Committee said in a statement. “This is not solely about athlete health — it is about public health.”

The Australian Olympic Committee hinted they’re likely on the same page, saying a delegation of competitors “could not be assembled in the changing circumstances at home and abroad.” The AOC also wants its athletes to prepare for 2021, as though it would be postponed until then.

Brazil, Norway and Slovenia have made prior public statements asking for the IOC to suspend the games to a later date.

As of now, the four-week deadline to make a decision on the postponement would land around April 19th. The IOC President told athletes in a letter Sunday that cancellation of the Olympics was not being considered.

In the Rio Games of 2016, 314 Canadian athletes combined to win 22 medals.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.