Teacher’s World provides learning materials ahead of an uncertain school year

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

Source: Teacher's World Shop local for back-to-school at Teacher's World

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Teacher’s World is the only educational retail store in Eastern Washington.

They carry a variety of educational toys and games, hands-on learning materials, workbooks, classroom decor, art supplies and much more.

They also provide lamination services and sell colored butcher paper by the yard.

The store is a great resource for anyone with children in their lives (school districts, classroom teachers, parents, grandparents, home school families, preschools, childcare centers, private schools, and church groups).

The owner has more than 10 years of experience working in educational retail, has a teaching degree and has also been a homeschooling parent.

On Monday, July 13, they are hosting a home school buy and sell event with The Sandbox Bookstore in Moses Lake, selling used home school curriculum and children’s books.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Teacher’s World, located at 4808 E Sprague Ave #206, Spokane Valley, WA 99212.

They will also be available to purchase used (smoke-free) curriculum, teaching books, manipulatives, games, puzzles, and children’s books that you are no longer in need of.

See the Teacher’s World website for more information on what they offer.

