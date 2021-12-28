Taylor is a true leader for Rogers in multiple sports, and in the classroom

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rogers Senior Caber Taylor has been a force in three sports at his high school, but he’s also shined in the classroom with his 3.5 GPA, he’s the subject of this week’s Shining Star.

Taylor is a standout in football and soccer, but his time on the mat has made him tougher and he has high hopes to make it all the way to state this year.

