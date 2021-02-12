Tax season 2021: How COVID-19 circumstances may affect how you file

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tax season officially begins on Feb. 12 as the IRS opens its e-filing system and starts processing 2020 tax returns.

But we all know 2020 was a difficult and unprecedented for many on the financial front.

From stimulus checks to unemployment payments, there’s a lot of new information on the IRS website to help guide taxpayers this season.

After speaking with local accounting firm, Anastasi, Moore & Martin, one of the biggest questions going into this tax season is how last year’s stimulus checks, also known on the IRS website as ‘economic impact payments’, will affect tax returns.

If you received both of your stimulus checks in full, you don’t need to include any info about either when filing your 2020 tax return.

But let’s say, by discrepancy, you didn’t receive one or both of the checks or your income situation before 2020 didn’t qualify you for one.

You could qualify now for what’s called a recovery rebate credit.

It’s just like getting an economic impact payment, but the credit eligibility is based on your 2020 tax year info.

There are a couple of other factors that could qualify taxpayers for this credit.

Two of the biggest factors that might apply to people this year: a change in income and a qualifying child.

Some people may have gotten less stimulus money because their income was too high — but a lower 2020 income could qualify you.

Also, if you gave birth to or adopted a child under 17, you may be able to receive money that you couldn’t in the stimulus payments last year.

Tax partners at Anastasi, Moore & Martin say they’ve already received questions from clients ahead of tax season about how they’ll be affected based on not only stimulus checks, but also unemployment benefits.

Many Americans applied for unemployment for the first time during the pandemic.

While the stimulus payments are a non-taxable income that will not affect your tax savings, unemployment benefits are taxable.

This includes the extra $600 some people may have received under the CARES Act last year.

If you have questions about what unemployment benefits of yours are taxable, there’s an IRS interactive tool available online that can help you.

