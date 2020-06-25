Tarry Frey

Site staff by Site staff

On June 7, 2020, Tarry Jacob Frey, “T.J.” passed away at the age of 71 years old, from cancer. Tarry was born in 1948, at Muncy, PA to Harry and Anna Margaret Frey. As a young boy, Tarry enjoyed hunting and continued to hunt whenever possible, all of his life. When his father died, he moved out to Colorado Springs, CO. There he met Holly Spath, who became his wife in 09/11/1982. The couple and TJ’s young son, Tarry, remained in Colorado until 1989. They then moved to Oregon for a logging job. The family later moved to different towns in Montana.

Between 1983-1990 the Frey family grew by 2 more boys and 2 girls, which TJ delivered himself, at home. He loved a challenge, just to see if he could do it. He strived to be very good at his jobs; as a Mechanic Construction worker, Long-haul Truck Driver, Logger, Heavy Equipment Operator, Wildlands Fire Fighter and Hay Farmer. In his free time, his passion was woodworking, fishing and hunting, which he also taught his family to do. He made hundreds of beautiful pieces of wood art, pens, boxes, bowls, wild game calls, etc.

Since 1983, TJ also was active as a Sunday School Teacher, Preacher, and Evangelist, sharing God’s Word and the Salvation of Christ to hundreds. His knowledge and wisdom seemed endless, and his memory was sharp about all kinds of facts. In 1996, the family moved to North Idaho and remained for 15 years. When the kids were all adults, TJ and Holly moved to Central Washington for 12 years, to serve the Lord, and also shared their 37th anniversary. In May of this year TJ’s health began to worsen. They returned to Priest River to once again be around some of their kids. TJ rested peacefully surrounded by family, to breathe his last, on Sunday morning at 1:00 a.m., June 7, just 4 days short of his 72nd birthday on June 11. He was joined with His Heavenly Father, whom he had faithfully served.

Tarry Frey is survived by his wife Holly, and 8 adult children: Pauline Anderson, Mureena Frey, Christa Creed, Tarry J. Maust, Aaron Frey, Rebekah Fodge, Jeriah Frey, Naomi Boone, and his brother Harry Frey. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry E. Frey, his mother Anna Frey, half-brother Paul and adopted brother Robert.

Tarry, “T.J.” was interesting and insightful with many talented abilities. He loved his family much, which could be seen some, through his rough exterior.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampell.com<http://shermancampell.com>