Tanya Marie Norgaard (56) resident of Harrison, ID passed away at her home on January 3, 2020. She was born to Jerry and Patricia (Snyder) Bailey Sr. in Detroit, MI on March 31, 1964.

Tanya grew up in Detroit and attended school there. After Tanya finished her schooling, she moved to Southern Idaho to be close to family. Tanya met Stephen Norgaard in Soda Springs, ID. Together they raised 3 children, and Tanya was able to stay home and take care of them. Stephen’s work brought the family to North Idaho where they eventually moved to Harrison, ID. Tanya enjoyed knitting, cross stich, and crochet. Over the years she had made many blankets and quilts. She also enjoyed Sudoku, word searches, and going for drives.

Her children and grandchildren were her world and she loved spending time with them. In their eyes, she was the perfect person and a great mother who at times had a stubborn streak that will never be forgotten.

She is survived by her children Ranson Norgaard and Grover (Brittney) Norgaard of Harrison, ID; her siblings Jerry E. Bailey Jr. of California, Diane Fox of Knoxville, TN, Stephanie Benefield of Monterey, TN, Tracy Jennison o Canastoda, NY, Dillan Bailey of Wiltshire England, Jasmin Bailey of Nevada, Michelle Bailey of Nashville, TN, Daniel Bailey of Ohio, Mathew Bailey of Kentucky, and Scarlett Bailey of Montanan; 10 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, son Michael Joseph Bailey, and sister Kathy Bailey.