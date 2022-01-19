Tanner Evan Skoglund

Tanner Evan Skoglund (9) gained his angel wings surrounded by his loving family on January 13, 2022, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane Washington. He was born to Margaret Nelson and Alex Skoglund on July 17, 2012, in Anaconda, MT. Tanner spent 3 years in Anaconda before moving to St. Maries, ID. Tanner started out school at Head Start and went on to attend Heyburn Elementary. A typical 3rd grader, Tanner was an all-American boy or a “boy boy”. He loved school, making people smile, the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. Tanner lived to fish, and in the summer, he would grab his fishing rod, tacklebox, and head to the river on his bike being gone from sunup until sundown. He was athletically inclined but excelled in wrestling. He was extremely intelligent and had an enormous heart. There were times he would be riding by a house on his bike, and he would stop to help unload firewood or help the elderly bring in groceries. In his quest to help people, it was Tanner’s wish if he were to ever die that he could contribute by organ donation. His wish was filled after he died, and he was able to save 3 other children and help multiple others. He didn’t know a stranger and had the most contagious smile you’ve ever seen. The memory of Tanner’s smile will continue to shine through even the worst of times for his family and those who knew him best. Tanner is survived by his parents Maggie Nelson of St. Maries, ID and Alex Skoglund of Butte, MT, and Devin Vint of St. Maries, ID; brothers Caleb Nelson and Hunter Vint of St. Maries, ID; grandparents Jim Nelson of St. Maries, ID, Geri Neilson of Santa, ID, Will and Dana Brurud of Anaconda, MT; great grandparents Vic and Rita Brody of Santa, ID; uncles Tyler Nelson of Anaconda, MT and Mike Mungas of Colorado; aunt Mona Mungas of Butte, MT; aunt and uncle Mark and Annette Sweeney and their children Brock and Zach of Chandler, AZ; and cousin Abby Burns of Butte, MT. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Pam Nelson and grandparents James and Judy Skogland. A Celebration of Tanner’s life will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Nazarene Church Gymnasium. In honor of Tanner, his family is requesting that you sport your best camo for his service.

