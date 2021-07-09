Tamandua pup to make public debut at Tacoma zoo

by Matthew Kincanon

7/6/2021 (Photo/Katie Cotterill) Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.rLiana with mom Terra and Keeper Jessie Sutherland.

TACOMA, Wash. — Liana, a nearly 3-month-old tamandua pup, is set to make her public debut at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium this weekend.

Tessa LaVergne, media relations and communications coordinator at the zoo, said in an email that the pup will be taking part in training demos at the Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater with her mom, Terra, at 2:30 p.m. on July 10 and 11.

In her first few weeks of life, LaVergne said Liana had to fight a respiratory illness and needed supplemental feeding from keepers. Now, she relies solely on her mom for feedings and is strong and healthy.

During the Training Demos, she can be seen holding tightly to her mom’s back while Terra climbs branches, trees and strolls along the theater stage. LaVergne said Liana is also becoming more independent each day, occasionally leaving her mom’s back and exploring tree branches all on her own.

According to the zoo’s website, tamanduas are a type of anteater from South America who are excellent climbers and use their long tail for balance and support.

Anyone interested in learning more about Liana, can find information here.

