Taking a look at Spokane’s warmest, coldest, snowiest and rainiest Easter Sundays

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s common knowledge that Spokane weather can turn on a dime, and we have had some weird weather on Easter Sundays throughout our history here.

National Weather Service has been keeping track since 1881, and for 140 years we have seen everything from hot, sunny days to downright freezing ones!

NWS says the warmest Easter was in 1908 when temperatures got up to a balmy 81 degrees! Just six years earlier, those temps had plunged to a record-low of 22 degrees in 1902.

Easter may be a spring holiday, but in 1926 we saw a half-inch of snowfall — not enough to mean much but strange nonetheless. Lastly, NWS recorded the most rain on an Easter in 1982, when Spokane got .94 inches of rain.

Are you "hopping" to learn some Easter climate factoids for Spokane? If so, Violet 🐰 has come up with some answers for you! #wawx #spokane #climate pic.twitter.com/Qgr5LihICY — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) April 4, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.