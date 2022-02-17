Taking a look at next year’s NFL champion in this week’s Beat the Book

by Keith Osso

SPOKANE, Wash. — The NFL season just wrapped up over the weekend with the Rams winning it all, but we can already look ahead to next year in this week’s Beat the Book.

Betting this early is always a risk, but you can get tremendous value if you guess right before the biggest moves of the offseason. If you think Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers are actually on the move, take a look at the most likely landing spots for good early value.

