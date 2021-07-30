Take the stress out of meal prep with weekly virtual cooking classes with Eat Move Thrive

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Summer is almost over, which means kids are going back to school soon and our lives will busier.

One thing that doesn’t have to be stressful is meal prepping.

Local nutritionist with Eat Move Thrive, Monika Jacobson, is hosting weekly virtual cooking classes you can do with your kids!

Cook together and take the stress out of those meal times. All recipes are simple, easy and centered around ingredients you have in your kitchen or those “easy” to find.

You’re guaranteed to love the recipes and cook them again and again. All recipes are nutritious, flavorful and easy to replicate!

https://twitter.com/DstnyRichardsTV/status/1421101230521085967?s=20

The upcoming classes in August are on the 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th.

On the menu are these delicious meals: Breakfast Casserole, Froyo Bark, Stuffed Pasta Ricotta Shells and Zucchini Crumb Cake.

The four classes cost a one-time payment of $69.

Recipes, shopping list and Zoom link will be emailed upon received payment.

You’re encouraged to sign up early so you have time to shop for the recipes.

Monika will provide ideas for ingredient substitutions, nutrition tips and interact with guests during the class.

Have a question during class? Shout it out! It’s not a YouTube cooking tutorial or TV cooking class. It’s interactive!

For more information, here’s a link to the event page.

