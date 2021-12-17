Take it slow! Icy roads are making for a tricky morning drive

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers around Spokane woke up to slick roads Friday morning.

Snow and below freezing temperatures Thursday made road conditions icy overnight.

It’s really a testament to the work that @SpokaneCity crews did overnight that things aren’t as much of a headache on the South Hill as they were last night. We’re heading back North now where things are getting icy again. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/7YsRpFOb4c — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) December 17, 2021

Use caution when heading out this morning. It is slippery out there. pic.twitter.com/POustfgFOQ — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) December 17, 2021

According to the City of Spokane, crews worked to clear roads overnight. They focused on plowing and deicing arterials and were seeing improvement by Friday morning.

Hills in residential areas were also a priority.

Crews continue to focus on arterials and are seeing improvement. Side roads are very slick. Drivers should allow extra time this morning. #SpokaneStreets #DriveSafe — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) December 17, 2021

No snow was in the forecast for Friday, but a wintry mix is expected over the weekend.

No major crashes were reported as of 8 a.m. Friday, but Spokane Police said they responded to more than 100 Thursday night.

Two jackknifed semi trucks on I-90 shut down the eastbound lanes near Cheney Thursday night as well. The road had reopened by Friday morning.

