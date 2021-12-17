Take it slow! Icy roads are making for a tricky morning drive
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers around Spokane woke up to slick roads Friday morning.
Snow and below freezing temperatures Thursday made road conditions icy overnight.
According to the City of Spokane, crews worked to clear roads overnight. They focused on plowing and deicing arterials and were seeing improvement by Friday morning.
Hills in residential areas were also a priority.
No snow was in the forecast for Friday, but a wintry mix is expected over the weekend.
FORECAST: A cold Friday before a wintry mix this weekend – Mark
No major crashes were reported as of 8 a.m. Friday, but Spokane Police said they responded to more than 100 Thursday night.
Two jackknifed semi trucks on I-90 shut down the eastbound lanes near Cheney Thursday night as well. The road had reopened by Friday morning.
PAST COVERAGE: City of Spokane says crews will work overnight to improve road conditions
MORE: Spokane Police respond to more than 100 crashes because of ice
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.