Take in the sights and smells of spring at Manito Park’s Gaiser Conservatory

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s start to feel like spring! Soon Manito Park will start to look like it too.

Not everything has bloomed yet in Manito Park, but you can get an early dose of spring fever at the Gaiser Conservatory.

Take a walk inside and you’ll find many different plant varieties — from orchids to tulips to cacti. Even birds of paradise plants and bromeliads!

The Gaiser Conservatory is home to these plants as well as the plants that will soon bloom in the Duncan Gardens!

Tara Newberry is a gardener at Manito Park and says the Duncan Gardens plants just came in last week.

For the next month and a half, the annuals will grow in the greenhouse and be transplanted in May.

“Springtime is always busy for all of us here. We start getting the beds ready for planting, we finish up all of the raking,” said Newberry. “Everything starts getting warmer and so we have to water more and everything just starts growing.”

Manito Park and the Gaiser Conservatory are open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., but hours could change.

For more information, see this page on the Spokane Parks and Recreation website.

