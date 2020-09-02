Take home your own fresh summer flowers at Tall Grass Farms

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — A small family-owned flower field in Medical Lake is hosting an open house this weekend.

You can cut your own flowers from the field or take your pick of some pre-cut flowers or plants from the greenhouse.

The event will run Sept. 4-7, open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Photographers are welcome to take photos at the field and you can U-pick your own flowers or just wander the field and enjoy the beauty.

Tall Grass Farms has around 8,000 plants and they’ll have some great deals for end of the season nursery stock.

Plenty of plants for you to browse, including houseplants, succulents, citrus trees, bonsai and more.

See the Tall Grass Farms website for more information.

