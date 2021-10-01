Take Essential Skills training at TheZone in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.– If you’re a single mom looking to build up your skills, you should check out what’s happening at TheZone.

TheZone is hosting six weeks of Essential Skills training. Its focus is to help moms who call northeast Spokane home build their futures.

Classes start on Oct. 4 and runs from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for six weeks. It will take place at the Northeast Community Center.

After the training, you will have the opportunity to get a paid internship.

Don’t worry about finding child care, it’s provided.

You can find the registration link here.

