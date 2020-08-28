Take a stroll and read a story along the way at Comstock Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — Can you walk and read at the same time? Yes, you can!

The Spokane Public Library, Washington State Library and Spokane Parks and Recreation have teamed up to bring a fun new activity to local parks.

“Read and Walk” displays form a story along a path, with activities available at each station, and one has already been installed at Comstock Park.

SPL’s Read and Walk will rotate to parks across Spokane, including Corbin Park and Chief Garry Park.

“The Read and Walk activity is a delightful way for kids and parents to engage with a literacy activity while enjoying our City’s beautiful parks,” said Ellen Peters, Community Engagement Manager. “The Read and Walk keeps families reading with their children and helps them to stay active within the community. We hope everyone has a chance to stop by and see it.”

The new activity, as well as new STEM Summer Reading Activity Kits, were funded by a $3,000 grant to advance digital equity in Spokane. The money was provided through the CARES Act via WSL and is being used by the library to expand digital inclusion efforts and provide technical support.

