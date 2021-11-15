Take a spin on Spokane’s skate ribbon starting next week

by Elise Jawed

Spokane City-- Family Ice-skating

SPOKANE, Wash.– ‘Tis the season to go ice skating!

Riverfront Park’s Numerica Skate Ribbon will open for the winter season on November 23. Masks are required to skate, but reservations are not.

Ice skaters can glide along a 650-foot-long pathway with slight inclines and declines. There are also fire pits where skaters can warm up and enjoy a hot chocolate from the Sky Ribbon Cafe.

1-hour admission prices are as follows:

Adult (ages 13+): $7.95/per hour

Youth (ages 3-12): $5.95/ per hour

Ages 2 and under: Free

Skate rentals are $5.95 per visit, and options for ice passes are available for purchase on the skate ribbon’s website. Tickets are available for purchase at the same facility as the Numerica SkyRide, located in the same facility as the cafe.

Skate groups must maintain social distancing rules and avoid skating if experiencing any flu-like symptoms.

