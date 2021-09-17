Take a peek at the menu for Spokane’s Greek Fest

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s Greek Festival at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is back!

Get ready for a weekend with delicious food — but this year, everything is to-go.

Spokane Greek Fest invites the community to head over from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 23-25 to get a taste of some of their favorite meals. That includes gyros from the grill and baklava baked-from-scratch and dripping in honey. You can check out the menu online.

While the food is to-go only, there will be in-person church tours. Those will take place daily during the festival at 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. Masks are required for anyone taking the tours.

You can find more information here.

