Take a look inside the new ‘We Play’ Spokane Valley Mall playground

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A new indoor playground is now open in the Spokane Valley Mall.

“We Play” is a two-level, 5,489-square-foot structure made for kids ages 2-12.

There is also a designated toddler play space, the Piper Lynn Toddler Area, for kids up to 3 years old.

Kids will be able to enjoy a ninja warrior course, a small climbing wall, sensory boards, slides, swings and other activities intended to help with a child’s development.

When your kiddos need a quick rest, head on over to the Lego Zone and Draw on the Wall.

Parents are encouraged to interact and play with their children throughout the entire playground.

A liability waiver will need to be signed upon admission and someone age 18 and older needs to be supervising your child at all times.

Pricing for two hours of play (does not include tax):

Kids under 6 months are free.

Weekdays: 6 months – 2 years old: $11.95

Weekends: 6 months – 2 years old: $15.95

Weekdays: 3 years and up: $13.95

Weekends: 3 years and up: $17.95

Families with three or more children receive 15% off admission.

One free adult with each paid child admission ($7 for each additional adult, ages 13+).

This Halloween, those who dress up in costume get 15% off admission as well!

We Play is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on the rules of the playground, see the official website.

