Take a look inside Central Valley’s new Ridgeline High School

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Students and families in the Central Valley School District are getting their first look inside the new Ridgeline High School.

Construction is set to wrap up later this year, with students transitioning to the new school this fall.

A new video posted to Facebook takes families inside to get a sneak peek at classrooms, the commons, the theater, the gymnasium and the football field.

Ridgeline will offer upgraded security, direct daylight and windows in every classroom, new furniture, as well as new parking lots and on-site traffic flow for its 1,600 students.

The new school was made possible by a 2018 constrution bond and state construction match, and will help substanitally ease overcrowding at existing CVSD high schools.

To learn more about future high school programs and the student transition plan, click here.

