Take a look at what’s cooking for the Mac and Cheese Festival in Coeur d’Alene

by Destiny Richards

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — The Mac and Cheese Festival returns to Coeur d’Alene this Saturday.

The Downtown Coeur d’Alene Association puts the festival on each year to encourage people to come downtown after the holidays are over.

There are 11 local restaurants competing this year for the Golden Noodle! Chefs will be putting their own unique spin on mac and cheese. Plus, you get to vote for your favorite so it has a chance to win the People’s Choice Trophy.

Here’s how to take part in the festival:

Choose your package! Select your starting package, from there you can opt to purchase additional mac/beer tastings individually for just $2 or extra tasting bundles. All gourmet mac tasters are more than a 1/4 cup serving. Select your check-in time! You will select a time frame to check in at the Plaza Shops (210 E. Sherman Ave.) to receive your tasting passport, tickets, and glassware (if applicable). If you select the Mac Daddy package, you will check-in at the Resort and bypass the lines! Lets Eat! Travel from site to site indulging in gourmet mac. Some past fan favorites include mac & cheese tacos, mac & cheese waffle cones, and even cheesy gelato! Just exchange a ticket for a sample and you will be in mac & cheese heaven!

Visit the official event page to buy your tickets and learn more about the Mac and Cheese Festival.

You can also kick off the Mac and Cheese Festival with Mac & Cheese Dinner Cruises on Lake Coeur d’Alene! Grab your friends, family and kiddos and hop on-board for some cheese-filled fun on Friday, Jan. 15.

Tickets are selling fast, so don’t miss out on a delicious day!

