‘Take a breath. It’s okay. You’re doing a good job’: Parents work to keep kids busy during COVID-19

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

SPOKANE, Wash. – Some parents are used to staying home with their kids. For others, it’s a completely new experience.

Caring for a toddler is a full time job. It’s a job that many of us aren’t used to doing on our own.

“We find a lot of things to do on a daily basis,” said Renee Ziemer, who recently was laid off from her job.

So, how exactly do you keep your child entertained for the entire day? Ziemer said it all comes down to just keeping them busy.

“He’s been helping me with a lot of stuff to practice for when baby brother comes,” said Ziemer.

While there’s no set schedule in her house, she’ll sometimes read books, play games, or let her son ride his bike outside.

“We also try to do coloring, Play-Doh and different things,” said Ziemer.

Then there are the moms who have been staying at home for years. Some take it day by day, while others have their routines down to a T.

“I guess I’m not at the point where I have to find things to entertain her because we do the same things every day,” said Dani Hopkins, who works from home with her daughter.

While they all have different ways of handling it, each mom agreed that it’s not just about taking care of your kid, but also yourself.

“Give yourself some time each day. Don’t make it all about the kids. They can entertain themselves for a little bit,” said Ziemer.

“Everybody’s in the same boat, whether you’ve been doing it for a long time or a short while,” said Janeya Terry, stay-at-home mom.

“Take a breath. It’s okay. You’re doing a good job,” she continued.

