Take a behind-the-scenes look at life inside a basketball tournament bubble

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament is finishing up Sunday with zero positive COVID-19 tests in Las Vegas. Pac-12 Network sideline reporter Alyssa Charlston gives us a look at how safe the basketball bubble really is.

In the coming weeks we will see Conference tournaments pop up all over the country including the Gonzaga Bulldogs in Las Vegas for the WCC tournament Monday.

All eyes will be on the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis in a couple weeks and while the safety protocols will not be exactly the same, Alyssa gives us a good idea of what the Bulldogs and other teams will experience for over three weeks.

