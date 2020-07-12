Taco Del Mar Wandermere location to close July 19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Taco Del Mar’s Wandermere location will close its doors permenantly on Sunday, July 19.

Franchise owner Frank Schoonover announced the decision on Facebook, saying he owned two other locations—the first on Indian Trail Road, and second on 57th Avenue—since 2007.

Schoonover explained that after the Great Recession, he closed the first two locations in 2010, but stuck with the Wandermere location for the next decade.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it impossible to sustain the business, Schoonover said.

“Being involved with a franchise is like living with a weak immune system; financial white blood cells are automatically depleted with every sale we make through royalty and marketing payouts,” wrote Schoonover. “Attempting to sustain, even grow this sort of business during these times is futile, and this is why I need to close my third.”

“We cannot thank enough, the wonderful people that have frequented our restaurant over the years,” said Schoonover. “We all made so many friends since 2007; truly the greatest reward to owning a business.”

