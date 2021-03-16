‘Taco ’bout a year’: Spokane retirement community throws party on anniversary of COVID restrictions

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local retirement community is making the most of a difficult year.

This past week marked the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus a pandemic. Schools and restaurants closed in the days following, and life as we knew it seemed to come to a complete halt.

This past year has been especially isolating for seniors living in retirement communities, unable to visit their loved ones. Tuesday marked one year since Fairwinds Retirement Community enforced COVID-19 restrictions.

Residents and staff at the community embraced that milestone in a positive way, hosting a taco party to celebrate.

