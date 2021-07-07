Red Flag Warning in effect until Wednesday night – Mark

Increased heat and sunshine today. Temperatures will reach 94 degrees by dinnertime.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, a Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity, and winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger. People living in the high-risk zone should follow these recommendations from the NWS:

If you are allowed to burn in your area, all burn barrels must be covered with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch.

Do not throw cigarettes or matches out of a moving vehicle. They may ignite dry grass on the side of the road and become a wildfire.

Extinguish all outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with plenty of water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch. Dunk charcoal in water until cold. Do not throw live charcoal on the ground and leave it.

Never leave a fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass, ignite a fire and quickly spread.

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday, July 7:

Isolated thunderstorms today

Clearing this afternoon

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week

Hot weekend ahead

Here’s a look at the high temperatures statewide today:

A weak disturbance is causing a few scattered thunderstorms that will clear in the afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the 60s with daytime highs in the 90s. A hot weekend is ahead.