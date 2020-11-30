Synchronized Christmas light show dazzles on Glenrose

SPOKANE, Wash. — Located at 3107 S Glenrose Rd., the ‘Spokane Christmas Light Show’ is a 15-year tradition.

Homeowner Gary Kuhn starts putting up the light display in October and runs two different programmed shows every day of the week after Thanksgiving.

Show 1 is on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Show 2 will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Each show lasts 20 minutes and runs between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The lights in the shows are synchronized to music and he adds something new to it every year.

There are dancing and singing farm animals, trees, snowmen and more in the display.

Cars are welcome to drive up on Glenrose Rd. and 31st Ave. to watch and listen to the show on FM 99.7.

The light shows will run until Jan. 1.

For more information on the light show, visit the Spokane Christmas Light Show Facebook page.

