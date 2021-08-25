Everything you need to know about the Symetra Tour

WORLEY, Idaho– The first-ever Circling Raven Championship Symetra ‘Road to the LPGA’ Tour is here.

Golfers will compete on Idaho’s top public golf course for the chance to win thousands of dollars. The total purse for the event is $200,000. Golfers will play in a 54-hole stroke play format with a cut to the low 60 players and ties after 36 holes. The winner’s share is $30,000.

“The two-year wait to bring women’s professional golf to the number one course in Idaho is finally over with our athletes competing at Circling Raven Golf Club with just five events to go,” said Mike Nichols, Chief Business Officer of LPGA Qualifying Tours. “Their team has created an elite hospitality experience at one of the most scenic golf courses we play all year. There will be no shortage of player’s social media showcasing the incredible views as they look to earn a spot in the top-10 and graduate onto the LPGA Tour.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the 16th stop on the 2021 “Road to the LPGA” Tour:

When is it?

Wednesday, Aug. 25 – Sunday, Aug. 29.

The first round tees off on Friday, Aug, 27. The final round and awards ceremony will take place Sunday, Aug. 29.

You can find a full breakdown of the schedule here.

Where is it?

The tournament will take place at the Circling Raven Golf Club in Worley, Idaho. The course was named the top public course in Idaho by Golfweek.

The 18-hole course is owned by the Coeur d’Alene Tribe and sits on 620 acres of Palouse Region terrain. Named for a Seminal tribal chief, the course sits amid woodlands, wetlands and wildlife, including eagles and moose.

In addition to being rated No. 1 in Idaho, the course is also ranked among the country’s best in the Resort Course, Casino Course and Pro Shop categories.

MORE: Circling Raven named top public course in Idaho

How much are the tickets?

Single-day tickets: $5

Two-day pass: $9

Three-day pass: $12

Full week pass: $20

Tips for watching

Players will arrive at the course about one hour before teeing off. You can watch them warming up on the driving range and putting areas.

The first wave of tee times will start on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on the first and tenth tee boxes with groups of three players teeing off every 10 minutes. A second wave of tee times will begin to play at roughly 12:20 p.m. On Championship Sunday, the top 70 players will start teeing off at 7:30 a.m. on the first hole with the leaders teeing off last.

While on the course, please stay off the tee boxes, fairways, greens, and the native grass areas.

Be aware of the groups playing in front, to the side, or behind you.

As you watch the tournament, keep a safe distance from the players and do not allow noise or movement that may distract the players while they are hitting a shot or putting. Do not leave the green until all the players have finished the hole.

Marshals will be on holes to help direct spectator traffic.

Feel free to talk to the players or ask for their autographs after they have finished their round and left the scoring area.

The tournament program is an excellent way to match the players’ names with a face.

This is what you can expect to happen if the event play is suspended:

Three short consecutive blasts, repeated, indicate a non-dangerous situation.

One long blast, repeated, indicates a dangerous situation. At that time, tournament officials will direct you to a shelter or low lying area off the course. Do not remain in high places or around hill tops and or trees.

Two long blasts mean play will be resuming.

You can find more information on the tournament here.

PREVIOUS: Symetra Tour heading to Circling Raven Golf Course this August