Symetra Tour heading to Circling Raven Golf Course this August

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Some of golf’s rising stars will head to Coeur d’Alene this August for the Circling Raven Championship.

The Circling Raven Golf Course at the Coeur d’Alene Casino will host the Symetra Tour, which includes professional women golfers who are on their way to the LPGA.

The tour was supposed to make a stop in North Idaho in 2020, but the championship was canceled due to the pandemic. Now, the tournament is set for August 23-29.

If you would like to volunteer or sponsor the tour, you find more information on how to do so here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.