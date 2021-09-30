Sylvia M. Reynolds

Sylvia Marie (Lambert) Reynolds, 86

Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Sylvia Marie (Lambert) Reynolds, 86, of Spokane Valley, Washington (formerly of the Silver Valley) passed away September 20, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society of Spokane Valley. She was born September 10, 1935 in Wallace, Idaho; Sylvia was the daughter of Roy and Bernita (Edwards) Lambert.

Sylvia attended schools in the Silver Valley and has lived here at different times throughout her life; in 2007 she permanently moved to Spokane, Washington to be near her family.

Sylvia served as the first woman computer programmer at the Old National Bank of Spokane, Washington for eight years; she then worked at the Good Samaritan Society of Spokane Valley for ten years and the Good Samaritan Society Silver Wood Village of Silverton for five years. Sylvia then purchased, owned and operated the Quick Lunch of Wallace for eleven years; she then retired.

Sylvia loved and enjoyed her family, bingo, card parties, bunko and crocheting; she also loved riding her bicycle and would ride five miles a day, until the age of 75.

Sylvia is survived by two daughters Sherry L. (Joe) of Usk, Washington and Jeanne R. of Medical Lake, Washington; seven grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, two daughters Cindy Reynolds and Callie Reynolds and one brother LeRoy Lambert.

Graveside Services will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 1:00 P.M., at the Greenwood Cemetery of Kellogg, Idaho with Family Members officiating and sharing memories; everyone is welcome.

The Family suggests that memorials may be made to the Shoshone Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 884 Kellogg, Idaho 83837. You may share your memories of Sylvia and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

