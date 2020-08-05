Swimmer’s itch reported at Q’emiln Park Beach in Post Falls

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls Parks & Rec says that swimmer’s itch has been reported at Q’emiln Park Beach.

The Department says they are working to get signage up to warn beachgoers.

In the meantime, they say you can avoid the parasite by avoiding troublesome swimming areas, avoiding marshy areas where snails are found, heading to deeper water if you are a strong swimmer, and always rinse off after swimming.

Attention – Swimmers itch has been reported at Q'emiln Park Beach. Here are some tips for safe swimming. To reduce the… Posted by Post Falls Parks and Recreation on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Parks & Rec also suggests wearing waterproof sunscreen, as it reportedly protects skin against the swimmer’s itch parasite.

