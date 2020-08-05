Swimmer’s itch reported at Q’emiln Park Beach in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho — Post Falls Parks & Rec says that swimmer’s itch has been reported at Q’emiln Park Beach.
The Department says they are working to get signage up to warn beachgoers.
In the meantime, they say you can avoid the parasite by avoiding troublesome swimming areas, avoiding marshy areas where snails are found, heading to deeper water if you are a strong swimmer, and always rinse off after swimming.
Parks & Rec also suggests wearing waterproof sunscreen, as it reportedly protects skin against the swimmer’s itch parasite.
