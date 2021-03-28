Sweet Sixteen Preview: Gonzaga vs. Creighton

AJ Mast Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) reacts to the crowd cheering after defeating Oklahoma in a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The number one overall seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs are back to work today as fifth seeded Creighton is the next team to challenge the Kings.

Mark Few had media availability earlier this week and couldn’t stop talking about the Creighton offense. The similarities to their own offense jumped off the page; moving the ball, spreading the wealth, playing unselfish. Few called the Blue Jay offense ‘elite.’

While the Blue Jays do score it pretty well, after a deep dive into the stats, I’m not seeing what I was sold. There’s nothing to look down on of course, but the 77 points per game is not what I expected to see. Gonzaga is averaging over 92 per game.

Yes Creighton has five guys who have averaged double-digits in scoring, but their top scorer would rank third on Gonzaga’s roster.

So can Creighton beat Gonzaga? sure, but it will take their very best game against Gonzaga’s B- game.

The Blue Jays do shoot a pretty good volume of threes, they average 26.5 per game, but they will need to catch fire to win this game.

The key to most upsets in this tournament come down to hot shooting. If a team shoots 55 percent from three, there’s not much y0u can do about it. Creighton is shooting 37% for the season from behind the arc, I figure that needs to be at least ten points higher for them to hang with the Zags.

The key player to watch is Marcus Zegarowski, he’s the engine of the team. The point guard is the team’s leading scorer at 15.7 per game, with 4.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game. The matchup with him and Jalen Suggs will be very fun to watch. Suggs doesn’t get the credit he deserves for his defense and he will be tested today.

Mark Few pointed out Christian Bishop as a player that causes matchup problems around the rim, he’s averaging 11 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. The focus will certainly be to try to get Drew Timme in foul trouble, but with the elevated play by Anton Watson, Gonzaga should be in good shape here.

All in all, I guess I’m not buying Creighton. I know this sets me up to look stupid here, but I’m with the experts in Vegas, I think the double-digit win streak extends to 26 games today. Tip-off is at 11:10 am Pacific.

OSSO PREDICTION: Zags by 15

