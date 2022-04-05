Sweet Frostings to hold event for ‘Start by Believing Day’ to spread sexual assault awareness

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — April is sexual assault awareness month, and April 6 is “Start by Believing Day,” a day for the community to band together and advocate against sexual violence.

Sweet Frostings Blissful Bakeshop, a cupcake shop in downtown Spokane, is hosting an event for the special day. Representatives from Lutheran Community Services, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, and the Spokane Police Department will speak at the event.

There will also be complimentary teal cupcakes, the color for sexual assault awareness day. The shop will also be selling teal treats and drink with a portion of the proceeds benefiting services to victims of sexual abuse all month long.

Most cases of sexual violence go unreported because most victims don’t come forward, usually due to the response they receive from friends and family. Start by Believing Day aims to change these attitudes by spreading awareness and helping victims get the justice they deserve.

“Women are extremely vulnerable in these situations, and we are trying to help people feel comfortable talking about it,” said Jessica Winfrey Atkinson, executive director at Sweet Frostings.

The event starts at 11 a.m. at 15 South Washington Street. Read more about Start by Believing Day here.

