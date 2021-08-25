Sweatshirts in the morning, sleeveless afternoons; tiny hints of fall in this late-summer forecast – Kris

My sweatshirts are out and in rotation this week! During this ridiculously hot summer, I’m surprised to be using them again so soon! However, mornings will continue to be crisp this week. If you’re an early bird, temperatures will be in the 40s to start the day on Wednesday. You won’t need your layers for long. Expect a high on Wednesday around 80° with some high and mid-level clouds filtering our late-summer sun.

Thursday and Friday will be cooler and breezy with a chance of mainly mountain showers Friday. Right now, it looks like an amazing weekend ahead with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.