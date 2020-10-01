Man peacefully surrenders in standoff outside Mead home

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

MEAD, Wash. — A man involved in a SWAT standoff outside a Mead home has peacefully surrendered, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Sheriff’s deputies and SWAT team members surrounded the home in the 12900 block of N Yale Road, where they said a man was possibly armed and threatening to harm himself inside.

Deputies were first called to the home around 11:30 for reports of possible gunshots being fired.

Once there, they talked to a man who they said appeared to be in crisis. SWAT team members and hostage negotiators were called in as a precaution, and the man peacefully surrendered shortly after.

